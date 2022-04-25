PM to urge Cabinet to find ‘innovative’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

PM to urge Cabinet to find ‘innovative’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 10.32pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Danny Lawson/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Danny Lawson/PA)

Boris Johnson is primed to urge his Cabinet to “double down” on exploring “innovative” ways to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The Prime Minister wants ministers to use creative means to ease the pressure on household finances, without solely relying on new Government spending, Downing Street said.

When Cabinet meets on Tuesday, Mr Johnson will call on colleagues to promote existing support measures and help people into high-quality and well-paid work.

No 10 said in a statement that the Government was renewing efforts to raise awareness of the “strong package” of assistance already on offer, from which it said thousands may be missing out.

“High levels of public debt following the unprecedented support provided during the pandemic, together with rising inflation and interest rates, mean we must maintain control of the public finances rather than burden future generations with higher debt,” it said.

Money
The Prime Minister wants ministers to use creative means to ease the pressure on household finances, without solely relying on new Government spending (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It added Cabinet was also clear that “private companies must play their part”.

“Ministers won’t hesitate to crack down on unacceptable behaviour taking place within industry, where they are unfairly pushing up bills further for hard-working people,” it said.

It comes as Labour has warned Britons are facing a £10 billion hike in annual petrol and diesel costs, with “soaring” prices putting the squeeze on working families.

The party reiterated its call for an “emergency budget” to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, with a cut to energy bills funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Ahead of Cabinet, Mr Johnson said: “With household bills and living costs rising in the face of global challenges, easing the burden on the British people and growing our economy must be a team effort across Cabinet.

“We have a strong package of financial support on offer, worth £22 billion, and it’s up to all of us to make sure that help is reaching the hardest-hit and hard-working families across the country.

“We will continue to do all we can to support people without letting Government spending and debt spiral, whilst continuing to help Brits to find good jobs and earn more, no matter where they live.”

Ridiculing the PM’s call to action, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the Government was “completely out of ideas”.

“Whilst families are facing sky-rocketing bills and soaring inflation, Boris Johnson’s answer is another quiz night at No 10,” he said.

“What the British people need now is proper leadership – that means an emergency budget, a cut to VAT and a windfall tax on the super profits of the oil and gas companies.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier