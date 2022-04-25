Anas Sarwar: There is a culture of secrecy at heart of Scottish Government

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anas Sarwar has called for a review into the Scottish Government’s approach to transparency, accusing the SNP of a “culture of secrecy”.

The Scottish Labour leader has written to the Government’s new permanent secretary, John-Paul Marks, saying a comprehensive review is needed.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed his claims, describing them as “pretty desperate”.

Giving his reasons for making the request, Mr Sarwar said documents relating to the contract for the two overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine were missing.

Last week, the First Minister said it was “regrettable” that a key decision around the awarding of the contract was not recorded properly.

Mr Sarwar also said the Government was guilty of “obfuscation” to Holyrood inquiries.

Mr Sarwar said: “There is a corrosive culture of secrecy at the heart of the SNP government, which is risking the principles of transparency and accountability at the heart of our democracy.

“The ferry scandal and the SNP’s shameless attempts to dodge scrutiny and suppress criticism have laid bare a pattern of behaviour that has run through their Government for years.

Nicola Sturgeon dismissed claims of a culture of secrecy (Peter Summers/PA)

“After 15 years of SNP Government, it will require a full overhaul to put a stop to cover-ups and closed-door government – but the new permanent secretary has a chance to deliver this fresh start.

“We need a comprehensive investigation into the systemic secrecy the SNP have embedded throughout their Government so we can restore desperately needed transparency and accountability into public life.”

Mr Marks began his role as the Scottish Government’s permanent secretary at the start of the year, replacing Leslie Evans.

Speaking in Aberdeen during the STUC Congress, First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, told the PA news agency that Mr Sarwar’s assertions were “wrong”.

“There is no culture of secrecy,” she said.

“There is an approach to everything in the Scottish Government that prioritises transparency.

“I think it’s pretty desperate for Anas Sarwar to be harking back to an inquiry that concluded a year ago and perhaps that tells us all we need to know about just how little evidence there is for the accusations he’s making.”