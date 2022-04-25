Investigators appointed to handle complaints in aftermath of Alex Salmond case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Investigators appointed to handle complaints in aftermath of Alex Salmond case

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.03am
Alex Salmond successfully challenged the Government’s handling of complaints (Andy Buchanan)

The Scottish Government has appointed a group of external investigators to handle complaints about current and former ministers, following the mishandling of its investigation into claims of sexual harassment by Alex Salmond.

The Government’s investigation into the former first minister was successfully challenged in the courts, which prompted a lengthy inquiry at a Holyrood committee.

Following a review of the Government’s complaints procedure, new rules around formal complaints of bullying, harassment and discrimination made by civil servants were introduced in February.

The Government has written to the Scottish Parliament’s Finance Committee, updating MSPs on the new system’s progress.

The Scottish Government has written to MSPs (Jane Barlow/PA)

Its letter said: “Since the last update to the committee in January 2022, we have completed briefings to ministers on the updated procedure for handling complaints about current or former ministers.

“We have appointed six external investigators and five external decision-makers to carry out investigations for the updated procedure and their induction sessions have been carried out.

“We have communicated the updated procedure coming into operation through internal staff channels.”

The pool of external investigators and decision-makers has been given an operational protocol, though this was said to be “subject to further refinements in April”.

The Government also says it will commission a review of its propriety and ethics processes later this year.

In February, the Government published a draft of a new grievance policy for staff which was due to come into operation on April 21.

Scottish Parliament
John Swinney will speak to a Holyrood committee (Fraser Bremner)

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, will give evidence to the Finance Committee about the Government’s improvement programme on Tuesday.

In a letter to the committee dated February 24, Mr Swinney said: “I can also confirm the names of the pool of external decision-makers and investigators after the open recruitment process via the Scottish Government’s public appointments portal.

“Six investigators and five decision-makers have been appointed from a high calibre pool of applicants.”

Among the pool of independent decision-makers is former Scottish Information Commissioner, Kevin Dunion.

