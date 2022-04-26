Family of captive Briton pleads for Prime Minister to ‘act now’ to free him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Family of captive Briton pleads for Prime Minister to ‘act now’ to free him

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 1.02am
Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP/PA)
The family of a British man who was captured while fighting with Ukrainian armed forces against Russia has pleaded for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help free him.

Aiden Aslin, who is originally from Newark-on-Trent in Nottinghamshire, was fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine, when he was captured earlier this month.

Fellow Briton Shaun Pinner was also captured during the siege.

Mr Aslin’s mother, Angela, and his brother, Nathan, said he had appealed to Mr Johnson for his freedom during a phone call with them.

Last week, Conservative MP for Newark Robert Jenrick said a prisoner swap was the most likely route to get Mr Aslin to safety while Mr Johnson said he hoped that Mr Aslin is “treated with care and compassion” by his captors.

Nathan said he spoke to his brother on the phone following the comments, and said he was hoping there would be a swap soon.

He told TalkTv: “I would hope that, at some point, there will be a prisoner swap. However, it’s out of my hands. It is between Ukraine and Russia.”

Outlining his phone conversation with his brother, Nathan added: “It was obvious that he was with the Russian people that were holding him and he was asking for me to contact Boris to get this prison swap done. And to keep on asking for this swap.”

Ukraine Russia
Russian military vehicles move in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, Ukraine (Alexei Alexandrov/AP/PA)

Asked what he would say to the Prime Minister, Nathan said: “Act now when you got the time to act. You’ve got two British citizens on the line, being forced to say whatever the Russians are putting in (their) mouths at gunpoint, whether they show it on the camera or not. And it’s a moral obligation to do something about it.”

Angela added: “I would like to hope that Boris will help. And talk to the Ukraine Government, (and) embassy. There can be something sorted out so that these two guys can come home.”

Russian Federation ministry of foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously said the British captives were being given “food and drink, as well as any other assistance they may need” during their detention.

The Government has been contacted for comment.

