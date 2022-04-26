NHS dentistry services yet to return to pre-Covid levels, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
NHS dentistry services yet to return to pre-Covid levels, figures show

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 11.51am Updated: April 26 2022, 5.01pm
Scotland’s dentistry services have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels (Rui Vieira/PA)
Scotland's NHS dentistry services have yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels (Rui Vieira/PA)

Scotland’s NHS dentistry services have yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels, according to new figures.

Public Health Scotland data shows the poorest in Scotland were attending at a lower rate than their more affluent counterparts, as well as at less than half the rate seen before the onset of Covid-19.

The average monthly attendance at primary care dental services in the year up to January 2020 was 7.5% of the most deprived.

But between December 2021 and February this year, that rate fell to 3.4%.

In comparison, 9.4% of those living in the most affluent areas attended dental services before the pandemic, and 4.6% in the most recent three-month period.

The figures also show that general dental services have yet to recover from the pandemic.

In February 2020, the month before the first lockdown was called, some 430,182 people attended general dental services.

In February of this year, that figure had dropped to 217,358.

Josephine Weir, the vice chairwoman of the British Dental Association’s Scottish dental practice committee, said it was “inevitable” the difference between the richest and poorest would widen due to “the failure of the Scottish Government to appreciate the challenges facing this service”.

“Our most deprived communities have faced real limits when it comes to the recovery of services,” she added.

“Patients who require the extra time and effort, are colliding with a failed system that was never designed with their needs in mind.

“For the sake of the patients who need us most, ministers must keep NHS dentistry a going concern.

“That requires a long-term commitment to real reform and fair funding.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “These figures highlight what we’ve known about the way that necessary Covid restrictions affected dental teams and, that as these have eased, how access to appointments is increasing.

“These measures were vital to protecting staff and patients during the unprecedented public health crisis and we are now seeing practices able to see more patients.

“A new system of interim support payments that came in this month will support dentists to see more patients while avoiding a cliff-edge for practices and ensuring a soft transition during what is still a difficult period for dental teams.

“From April 1 infection prevention and controls (IPC) were relaxed with it now at the discretion of dental teams whether they wish to use full IPC protection or ordinary PPE.

“We’re confident that these revised payment arrangements and the relaxation in IPC Guidance are substantial steps in the right direction to improving access, and ensuring the sector is able to quickly return to more normal levels of activity.”

