NHS dentistry services yet to return to pre-Covid levels, figures show

Scotland’s NHS dentistry services have yet to return to pre-pandemic attendance levels, according to new figures.

Public Health Scotland data shows the poorest in Scotland were attending at a lower rate than their more affluent counterparts, as well as at less than half the rate seen before the onset of Covid-19.

The average monthly attendance at primary care dental services in the year up to January 2020 was 7.5% of the most deprived.

But between December 2021 and February this year, that rate fell to 3.4%.

In comparison, 9.4% of those living in the most affluent areas attended dental services before the pandemic, and 4.6% in the most recent three-month period.

The figures also show that general dental services have yet to recover from the pandemic.

In February 2020, the month before the first lockdown was called, some 430,182 people attended general dental services.

In February of this year, that figure had dropped to 217,358.

Josephine Weir, the vice chairwoman of the British Dental Association’s Scottish dental practice committee, said it was “inevitable” the difference between the richest and poorest would widen due to “the failure of the Scottish Government to appreciate the challenges facing this service”.

“Our most deprived communities have faced real limits when it comes to the recovery of services,” she added.

“Patients who require the extra time and effort, are colliding with a failed system that was never designed with their needs in mind.

“For the sake of the patients who need us most, ministers must keep NHS dentistry a going concern.

“That requires a long-term commitment to real reform and fair funding.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “These figures highlight what we’ve known about the way that necessary Covid restrictions affected dental teams and, that as these have eased, how access to appointments is increasing.

“These measures were vital to protecting staff and patients during the unprecedented public health crisis and we are now seeing practices able to see more patients.

“A new system of interim support payments that came in this month will support dentists to see more patients while avoiding a cliff-edge for practices and ensuring a soft transition during what is still a difficult period for dental teams.

“From April 1 infection prevention and controls (IPC) were relaxed with it now at the discretion of dental teams whether they wish to use full IPC protection or ordinary PPE.

“We’re confident that these revised payment arrangements and the relaxation in IPC Guidance are substantial steps in the right direction to improving access, and ensuring the sector is able to quickly return to more normal levels of activity.”