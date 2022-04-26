Competition watchdog ‘must show what it is doing so businesses pay attention’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Competition watchdog ‘must show what it is doing so businesses pay attention’

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.27pm
Lord Tyrie was speaking in front of a House of Commons committee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Lord Tyrie was speaking in front of a House of Commons committee (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The competition watchdog needs to explain its decisions better so that businesses know that they could be challenged, its former chairman has said.

Lord Andrew Tyrie said that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is getting new powers after Brexit, despite not fulfilling its current duties.

“I think there needs to be a change of mindset in the institution as a whole,” he told MPs on the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

“I don’t see any point in giving the body more legislative power if there isn’t a change in mindset. As I said earlier it’s only acting on part of its statutory remit to a level that I think Parliament should be happy with.”

“The CMA is full of very able people, what we need to do is release their energy.”

He said that the CMA can do a lot more without getting new powers through new law.

“In big areas, in areas that concern the public, (the CMA) should hold a press conference and explain why those decisions have been taken,” Lord Tyrie said.

Then businesses “can hear that this body might just be round to see you, and might cause you some difficulties and might start investigating you if your conduct falls short of what’s required by law”.

The former chairman claimed that it was “very difficult” to persuade the authority to do anything on the price gouging during the pandemic.

But in the end the CMA said that it would take action if it noticed overpriced hand sanitiser. Just this was enough to change the behaviour of sellers.

He pointed to better work by competition regulators in Brussels, the US and Germany.

And the peer said that the CMA is nervous about losing cases if they go to court and that many businesses just see CMA fines as the cost of doing business.

“The fines are too small, much too small, and smaller than most other equivalent regulators in other jurisdictions can impose. We need substantial increases in fines.”

Business minister Paul Scully said that the CMA would need to report back to the Government after getting its new powers.

“We’ll clearly make sure that (the CMA) will be resourced for those extra duties that we’re asking them to do,” he told the committee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier