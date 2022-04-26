Extra bank holiday would pose ‘considerable’ extra cost, No 10 says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Politics

Extra bank holiday would pose ‘considerable’ extra cost, No 10 says

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 1.09pm
The Queen (PA)
The Queen (PA)

Downing Street has poured cold water on calls for a permanent extra bank holiday in honour of the Queen’s long reign.

The Chancellor is expected to consider proposals to create a new bank holiday in honour of the Queen but the move would cost the economy billions of pounds.

Britons are already set for an extra day off on June 3 to mark the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Campaigners have been calling to make the holiday permanent from 2023 – with the move backed by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Hospitality UK, the Archbishop of Canterbury and others.

The Queen
The proposal aims to honour the Queen’s long reign (Aaron Chown/PA)

But the Prime Minister’s official spokesman stressed this year’s extra bank holiday was to mark a “unique” event and added: “I’m not aware of any plans to make it permanent.”

While it would be kept under review, the spokesman said a new bank holiday was estimated to cost the economy £2 billion.

The spokesman said each bank holiday “presents a considerable and significant cost to our economy and therefore each proposal would have to be considered carefully on that basis”.

The proposed new “thank holiday” would recognise the Queen’s “extraordinary service”, as well as people’s efforts to support their communities, especially over the last two years.

