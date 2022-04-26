Liverpool’s first black female mayor speaks out against ‘unconscious bias’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Liverpool’s first black female mayor speaks out against ‘unconscious bias’

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 3.15pm
Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s first black female mayor has said “unconscious bias” left some people angry she has the “audacity” to do the job.

Joanne Anderson spoke at the Liverpool Against Racism conference on Tuesday, almost a year on from her election in May 2021.

She said: “People are really angry that I have had the audacity to say I’ll do the job. It’s unconscious bias on their part, I can see it on their faces.

“I know that’s how they feel – ‘Who does she think she is?’”

Ms Anderson took over from previous mayor Joe Anderson, who is no relation, following his arrest as part of a probe into alleged bribery and corruption.

She said she hoped other black women would follow in her footsteps.

“It’s all for nothing if we all go back to normal after me,” she said.

“I might be the first female and black elected mayor of this city, I absolutely don’t want to be the last.

“Representation in politics is really important.”

Joanne Anderson
Ms Anderson was elected mayor almost one year ago (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Anderson said on the whole, the reaction to her election had been positive.

She said: “I generally feel the city is quite behind me and want me to do well.”

The mayor spoke about racist treatment from teachers in school and “micro-aggressions”, such as being followed round supermarkets by security.

She said: “I hate being followed round Tesco. Now I’m the mayor, I’m not getting up on a Saturday morning to go robbing, am I?

“It drives me mad, but it is different when you’re in a position of power.

“I get less wound up about micro-aggressions because I’m in the position to do something about it, my words have impact.”

Speakers including historian David Olusoga, presenter Charlene White and former boxer Tony Bellew were also at the conference, set up by Ms Anderson in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

