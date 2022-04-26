Minister denies claim ‘little action’ taken to tackle education problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Minister denies claim ‘little action’ taken to tackle education problems

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 4.55pm
Spending on education was discussed in the chamber on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Spending on education was discussed in the chamber on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government has denied there are “warm words and little action” when it comes to tackling problems in Scotland’s education system.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville made the argument on Tuesday as the parliament discussed reductions to the cost of the school day.

Ms Somerville told MSPs that the Scottish Government intends on lowering costs and providing support to families who are experiencing low income as “one strand” of its work to tackle child poverty, which she said has been “extremely difficult” against a backdrop of cuts from Westminster.

She highlighted commitments from the Government, such as the expansion of free school meals, the provision of free school milk, increases to the school clothing grant and an abolition of fees for instrument tuition.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville rejected the claims in parliament on Tuesday (Jane Barlow/PA)

She told the chamber: “We recognise that our schools and services which support families have a key part to play in delivering our commitments, and we’re seeking to change the experiences of those who are affected by low income in order to provide opportunities and experiences, including through education, which help them to reach their full potential.”

But the Scottish Tories and Labour suggested issues faced by students and schools have arisen due to the SNP’s governance.

Scottish Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell claimed there has been an “endless stream of policies and announcements at a national level”.

Mr Mundell said: “Back in 2015, Nicola Sturgeon said, and I quote: ‘Let me be clear, I want to be judged on this. If you’re not, as First Minister, prepared to put your neck on the line over the education of our young people, then what are you prepared to? It really matters.’

“I agreed then, and I agree now.

“The problem for this SNP government, and in turn, for Scotland’s young people, is that that rhetoric and reality have never been further apart. With every passing day, those words become more and more hollow.”

The Dumfriesshire MSP added: “The truth is that many of the problems we’re talking about today have been created on the SNP’s watch,” suggesting cuts to local government budgets have been the cause of problems in the education sector.

The Education Secretary told Mr Mundell that 2021 was the sixth year in a row that gross revenue expenditure in education saw a real terms increase, adding: “That does not exactly match the picture that the member is painting.”

Mr Mundell replied: “I don’t know how any government can claim schools are their top priority when schools are struggling to provide the basic materials in order for people to participate fully in lessons.”

Michael Marra
Scottish Labour’s Michael Marra said the Scottish Government had ‘warm words and little action’ when it comes to education (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Labour’s Michael Marra said there was “urgent assessment required” on the health of the childcare sector following disruption from the pandemic, telling MSPs that he has heard of businesses unable to replace lost staff.

Mr Marra said it was “not good enough” that there had been a “list of words rather than real actions” from the Scottish Government on improving the education system.

The Education Secretary replied: “At the budget every single year, his party does not deliver any budgeted costing stats to be able to deliver this.

“So if there’s any danger of warm words and little action, it’s from the Labour Party, who continue to demand the Government does something.”

Mr Marra said this was “entirely false”, and said the Scottish Government “does not have a record where they can talk about the prudent management of the finances of this country and the responsible expenditure of taxpayers’ money”.

