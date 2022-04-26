New exam board texts bring diverse stories to students

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
New exam board texts bring diverse stories to students

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 12.04am
(PA)
(PA)

A leading exam board has updated its GCSE and A-level drama set texts to improve pupils’ access to diverse writers.

AQA has introduced four new GCSE drama texts by writers from ethnic minority backgrounds.

From September, students studying GCSE Drama will be able to study more black and minority ethnic (BME) playwrights, including The Great Wave by Francis Turnly and The Empress by Tanika Gupta.

A-level drama students will be able to study The Convert by Danai Gurira and Three Sisters by Inua Ellams.

The Great Wave tells the true story of Japanese citizens abducted by the North Korean regime in the 1970s and 80s, echoing the story of Megumi Yokota, a 13-year-old who went missing in the 1970s.

The Empress explores the story of Rani Das and Abdul Karim, who arrive in London in 1887 from India. Rani must face a society that deems her a second-class citizen, while Abdul forms a relationship with the ageing Queen Victoria.

The Convert follows the story of a young Shona girl who escapes an arranged marriage through conversion to Christianity.

Three Sisters, a new production of Chekhov’s play, is set in 1960s Owerri, Nigeria, where the country is poised on the brink of civil war.

Sandra Allan, AQA’s head of curriculum for Creative Arts, said: “We’ve chosen these plays because of the rich opportunities they’ll offer our teachers and students to explore a diverse range of themes including race and social issues.

“However, we know that just adding new plays won’t bring about greater diversity in the curriculum by itself, so we can’t stop there – we need to make it as easy as possible for schools to start teaching these plays.

“That’s why we’re providing lots of new support and resources and we really hope teachers and students will enjoy these new additions to our drama qualifications.”

AQA will provide teaching resources including specimen questions, and the social and historical backgrounds of each of the plays, as well as free training on the new texts.

Online training events have been developed in collaboration with Mezze Eade and Romana Flello of the London Theatre Consortium (LTC), covering topics such as stereotypes, accents and casting.

The news follows an announcement from Pearson in 2021 that pupils taking Edexcel’s GCSE drama qualification would study a more diverse selection of texts, including Bola Agbaje’s play about race identity and youth culture Gone Too Far and the North Korean-based drama The Free9 by In-Sook Chappell.

