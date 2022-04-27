First Oxbridge college signs up to Government pledge on gagging clauses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
First Oxbridge college signs up to Government pledge on gagging clauses

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 9.17am Updated: April 27 2022, 11.49am
The first Oxbridge college has signed up to a Government-backed pledge on ending gagging clauses in cases of sexual misconduct and bullying.

Lady Margaret Hall College at Oxford University, which was accused by a student of imposing a “blanket gagging clause” to prevent her from speaking out after she alleged she was violently raped by another student, has become the first Oxbridge college to sign up to a pledge not to use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The student told The Times earlier in April that Lady Margaret Hall warned her not to say anything about the alleged attack to the press or on social media, and that “publishing material in the press will result in expulsion from Lady Margaret Hall”.

On Wednesday, the college announced it had signed up to a pledge not to use NDAs in the case of sexual misconduct and bullying, launched by higher and further education minister Michelle Donelan earlier this year.

The pledge is backed by MPs and campaign groups such as #cantbuymysilence.

Professor Christine Gerrard, interim principal of Lady Margaret Hall, said: “We are committed to ensuring that Lady Margaret Hall offers a safe, supportive environment in which everyone can thrive, and we take our duty of care towards our students and staff very seriously.

“The overwhelming majority of our students do have a positive experience but in the small number of cases where incidents of harassment or violence sadly occur, it is important that victims feel confident and supported to speak out and report unacceptable behaviour,” she added.

She said that the support of the college’s governing body for the pledge was part of an “ongoing process of reform” to strengthen its safeguarding procedures.

“This includes a root and branch review of our non-academic misconduct procedures, led by a working party of student representatives and independent specialists, and in consultation with the anti-sexual violence group It Happens Here,” she said.

The college was also reviewing its reporting procedures for sexual harassment and sexual violence in order to help address under-reporting.

“I hope that LMH’s signing of this pledge will demonstrate our commitment to tackling the problem of sexual violence and misconduct, and increase the confidence of our students in the help and support that is available to them.”

The LMH student who alleged rape reported that Alan Rusbridger, the college principal between 2015 and 2021, had imposed a “blanket gagging clause” on her regarding the incident, and said that his “insistent querying” at a meeting where she asked the college to investigate the incident had reduced her to tears.

She subsequently made a legal claim against the college, accusing it of negligence.

Michelle Donelan, minister for higher and further education, said: “Following the horrific claims about a rape victim being silenced by Lady Margaret Hall College it is welcome that the college leadership has committed to stepping up and ending this deplorable practice. But this must be the first step in rebuilding trust with staff and students.

“Now is the time for other Oxbridge colleges to stop dragging their feet and pledge once and for all to never buy victims’ silence.”

