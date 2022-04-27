Retail sales slide in April as shoppers tighten belts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Retail sales slide in April as shoppers tighten belts

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 1.31pm
People queuing for shops at the opening of the St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
People queuing for shops at the opening of the St James Quarter shopping centre in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Retail sales volumes sank in April for the first time in more than a year, according to new figures.

The closely-watched Confederation of British Industry (CBI) monthly distributive trades survey revealed the slump as the increased cost of living continues to weigh on shoppers.

The CBI’s headline retail sales balance plummeted to -35% in April, from a +9% reading in March.

Surveyed firms said they expect sales volumes to continue to decline, although at a more modest pace, as firms predicted a -8% reading for May.

The survey question deducts the number of firms saying they reported a decline in sales from the number reporting growth for the period.

The data also showed the first fall in the number of orders made to suppliers in 13 months amid the dampening in consumer sentiment.

Internet sales volumes also continued their decline against last year, although this slowed down slightly against the level reported in March.

Martin Sartorius, principal economist at the CBI, said: “Retail sales were below seasonal norms in April as consumer spending continued to shift back towards services and rising prices impacted households’ spending power.

“Rapid inflation means that the cost-of-living crisis is going nowhere soon.

“To combat these challenges, the Government will need to keep a close eye on support for vulnerable households and businesses struggling with higher energy prices.

“Meanwhile, going for growth must continue to be the government’s primary domestic focus, as increasing productivity growth is the only sustainable route to raise living standards.”

