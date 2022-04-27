Council plans legal challenge to proposed asylum centre in Yorkshire village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Council plans legal challenge to proposed asylum centre in Yorkshire village

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 2.35pm Updated: April 27 2022, 3.45pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A council is preparing a legal challenge to Government plans to house asylum seekers at a former RAF base in a North Yorkshire village.

Ministers announced this month that a new reception centre would be opened in Linton-on-Ouse.

The plans would see up to 1,500 asylum seekers placed in the accommodation and processing centre.

Hambleton District Council says it has now asked lawyers to start mounting a legal challenge to the proposal.

Dr Justin Ives, the council’s chief executive, said the decision had been made after the Government’s decision to “press ahead” with the plans despite a “lack of consultation” with residents.

He said: “We have been carefully listening to what local communities have been saying about the potential impact on Linton-on-Ouse, surrounding communities and our district in general.

“We now understand from subsequent conversations this week, that the Government has every intention of pressing ahead with the plans.

“In response to this, Hambleton District Council has instructed lawyers to start work on mounting a legal challenge of the Government’s decision.”

Dr Ives added: “As the local authority, we are extremely disappointed by the lack of consultation and involvement on this so far and have made this clear to Government during our discussions.”

Kevin Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, previously said he would “push for these plans to be stopped”.

Kevin Hollinrake (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)

Following a community meeting over the weekend, Mr Hollinrake, Conservative MP for Thirsk and Malton, said: “This is not a secure facility and having such a large volume of young men being housed in Linton-on-Ouse is completely wrong.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The asylum reception centre at Linton-on-Ouse, North Yorkshire, will help end our reliance on expensive hotels which are costing the taxpayer £4.7 million a day.

“We are consulting with local stakeholders about the use of the site.

“The New Plan for Immigration will fix this broken asylum system, allowing us to support those in genuine need while preventing abuse of the system and deterring illegal entry to the UK.”

