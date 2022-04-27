Lawyer of families bereaved by Covid calls for care homes investigation update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Lawyer of families bereaved by Covid calls for care homes investigation update

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 3.49pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.07pm
A Public Health Scotland report found that more than 100 people were discharged to care homes early in the pandemic after testing positive for Covid-19 (Joe Giddens/PA)
A Public Health Scotland report found that more than 100 people were discharged to care homes early in the pandemic after testing positive for Covid-19 (Joe Giddens/PA)

A lawyer representing families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 has pushed for an update into an investigation of deaths from the virus in care homes.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said its Covid-19 Death Investigation Team (CDIT) had received 4,042 reports of deaths in care homes to be investigated up to the end of March.

In the early part of the pandemic, more than 100 people were discharged from hospital into care homes after having tested positive for the virus, according to a Public Health Scotland report released in 2020.

But, as the UK Government was found in the High Court to have acted unlawfully in discharging people from hospital into care homes without a Covid-19 test, a lawyer representing bereaved families has pushed for answers.

Aamer Anwar
Aamer Anwar is representing the Scottish branch of Covid-19 Bereaved Families (Jane Barlow/PA)

Aamer Anwar, the lawyer for the Scottish branch of Covd-19 Bereaved Families, said in a statement after the High Court decision he would be seeking a meeting with the Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain QC.

Mr Anwar said he would ask Ms Bain to “to advise the families we represent why her inquiry into deaths in care homes is taking so long, and whether charges of corporate homicide will now follow”.

The lawyer also said his clients met with Lady Poole, who was selected to head an inquiry in Scotland into decisions taken during the pandemic, which was announced by Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, last year.

“The relatives left the meeting feeling disappointed that the Scottish Inquiry might not investigate these deaths as Crown Office and the UK Inquiry will be,” he added.

“In over three months the families feel that very little has happened in Scotland and this is deeply disappointing, whilst it appears that the UK inquiry is moving apace.

“This is not what the relatives campaigned for, nor was it what they were promised by the Scottish Government and Deputy First Minister John Swinney.”

Mr Anwar went on to say his team were considering “what further legal action can be taken against those responsible for the preventable deaths that took place in care homes”.

A spokesman for the Crown Office said: “The Crown notes Mr Anwar’s statement and will await correspondence from his office.”

Speaking specifically about the investigation into care home deaths, the spokesman added: “The COPFS has established a dedicated team to investigate Covid or presumed-Covid deaths where they fall to be reported.

“The CDIT will work with the relevant agencies to ensure that all necessary and appropriate inquiries are made.”

