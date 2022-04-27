Government pays out £62m to cover fraudulent loans, officials reveal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government pays out £62m to cover fraudulent loans, officials reveal

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 4.29pm
The Government backed £47 billion in small business loans during the pandemic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Government backed £47 billion in small business loans during the pandemic (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Banks have found that £850 million was borrowed by fraudsters from a Government-backed loan scheme that was launched during the pandemic.

The British Business Bank said that while estimates of fraud range into the billions, the lenders administering the scheme have now confirmed hundreds of millions of pounds were defrauded.

Ultimately, the taxpayer will have to pick up the bill for any companies that do not pay back the loans that they took. The Government has repaid banks £62 million for the fraudulent loans so far.

Some of these will be companies that went out of business but others will be loans to fraudsters.

Speaking to MPs, Patrick Magee, the BBB’s chief commercial officer, said the latest estimate of the amount of fraud in the £47 billion Bounce Back Loan Scheme is now 7.5%, or less than £4 billion.

“That’s the estimate of fraud, what we have in the book now is reports from the lenders of suspected fraud, where they have greater evidence around that. One’s a sampling estimate and one’s actual evidence,” he told the Treasury Select Committee.

“That figure is now £850 million, or 1.7% of the book. I fully expect that that number will go up, whether that goes all the way to 7.5%, that’s how we’ll measure the effectiveness,” he said.

He added that the Government has paid out £62 million to banks for loans that are suspected to be fraud.

Under the scheme, companies could borrow up to £50,000 from normal banks. To encourage the banks to get money out, the Government promised to cover any loans that were not paid back.

So far, banks have claimed £1.9 billion from the scheme and about £350 million of that has been paid out.

Treasury director general public spending Cat Little said that the officials expect to claw back £7 billion from several different Government programmes.

“We’ve invested another £700 million into tackling fraud. These are quite top-down rough numbers – but we estimate that the return on that will generate more than £7 billion in additional returns over the next five years,” she told MPs.

In all, around £17 billion is estimated to never be paid back to lenders in the Bounce Back Loan Scheme. This cost will fall on Government, but the estimate is still very uncertain.

The loans were paid out in record speed in order to ensure that companies could keep going during lockdown.

“The very strong feedback from the banks was that particularly for businesses with no history of borrowing … it’s not possible in those circumstances for a bank to do all of its normal checks quickly,” said Treasury permanent secretary Tom Scholar.

“There was a very widespread fear that if millions of businesses which had been closed by the coronavirus restrictions on top of that were unable to access any finance for two to three weeks, they would go bankrupt, with devastating consequences for the economy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier