Half of public think less of Rishi Sunak over partygate and cost of living – poll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Half of public think less of Rishi Sunak over partygate and cost of living – poll

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 5.07pm
Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)
Rishi Sunak (Aaron Chown/PA)

Half of the public have a lower opinion of Rishi Sunak than they did a year ago, a poll has found.

The Chancellor’s handling of the cost-of-living crisis and stories about his wife’s non-domiciled tax status have fuelled a rapid fall in Mr Sunak’s popularity, the survey by Ipsos discovered.

Not only did 51% of people say they felt less positively towards him now than a year ago, more than two in five Conservative voters said the same thing, while only 10% felt more positive about him.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “The Chancellor’s public satisfaction ratings have fallen some way from their heights earlier in the pandemic.

“While this trend started last year, this research suggests that at the moment more topical issues are casting a cloud over the public’s views, particularly the cost of living, but also stories about his wife’s tax arrangements and the impact of the fines for Downing Street parties breaking lockdown restrictions.”

Almost two-thirds of those who said they had a lower opinion of Mr Sunak told Ipsos this was due to his handling of the cost-of-living crisis, while 61% cited stories about his wife’s tax arrangements.

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, was revealed earlier in April to be claiming non-dom status, meaning she did not pay tax on foreign earnings in the UK. She has since announced she will pay UK tax on her foreign income, potentially amounting to millions of pounds.

Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy
Rishi Sunak with his wife Akshata Murthy (Ian West/PA)

Around half of those who had a lower opinion of Mr Sunak cited partygate, identifying both his support for Boris Johnson during the scandal and the fact that the Chancellor himself received a fine for breaking lockdown laws.

However, the poll of 1,038 adults found the public was still split on whether Mr Sunak was doing a good job.

Some 36% said he was doing a bad job, while 34% thought he was doing a good one. Another 24% told Ipsos that Mr Sunak was doing neither a good job nor a bad job as Chancellor.

Mr Skinner said: “High levels of public concern over inflation and general pessimism over the economy suggests there is no easy route back to his previous high levels of public regard, though there may be some comfort that his ratings have shown a bit of recovery from the immediate aftermath of the fines being issued.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier