Three former South West ambulances heading for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Three former South West ambulances heading for Ukraine

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 5.11pm Updated: April 27 2022, 5.23pm
The three ambulances are being driven the 1,200 miles to the Ukrainian border on the back of a lorry (SWASFT/PA)
The three ambulances are being driven the 1,200 miles to the Ukrainian border on the back of a lorry (SWASFT/PA)

Three ambulances that once served the South West of England are heading for Ukraine as part of the UK’s efforts to support the war-torn country.

The vehicles are part of a package of around 20 decommissioned ambulances being donated by the UK to the Ukrainian government to help the fight against Russia.

They were previously part of South Western Ambulance Services NHS Foundation Trust’s (SWASFT) fleet.

They are being transported by lorry and began the 1,200-mile journey to the Polish border with Ukraine late last week, a spokeswoman for the trust said.

The vehicles had been retired in accordance with NHS guidelines that require ambulances to be replaced every five years.

Decommissioned vehicles are often donated to charity, SWASFT said.

The ambulances contain a stretcher, spinal board, carry chair and scoop stretcher – a device that can pick a patient off the floor without having to roll them.

It is hoped the donations will help replace Ukrainian ambulances lost to Russian attacks, the trust said.

Will Warrender, chief executive of SWASFT, said: “Like so many people around the world, we have watched on with great sadness at the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

“Along with other ambulance trusts around the country, we are humbled to be able to provide these ambulances to the government of Ukraine and its people.

“We hope that this small gesture goes some way to helping provide immediate frontline healthcare support to the many people who so desperately need it.”

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

Mr Warrender added: “The thoughts of everybody at SWASFT remain with the Ukrainian people and with our colleagues in the emergency services, who are carrying out life-saving work in such difficult circumstances. They have our utmost respect.”

Elizabeth O’Mahony, NHS England and South West regional director of NHS Improvement, said: “The scale of the humanitarian crisis grows by the day and the NHS continues to provide support to Ukraine through aid donations.

“The UK has already provided more than 5.29 million items of medical supplies such as wound packs, doses of morphine and intensive care equipment, and deploying a humanitarian team to the region.

“I would like to thank SWASFT for donating the decommissioned ambulances to help Ukrainians continue to receive life-saving care during this terrible conflict.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier