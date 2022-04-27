Russian ambassador denies lying to Irish public over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Russian ambassador denies lying to Irish public over Ukraine

By Press Association
April 27 2022, 6.03pm
Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)
Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)

The Russian ambassador to Ireland has denied lying over his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Days before the war began, Yury Filatov branded the suggestion that Russia would invade Ukraine “insane”.

Mr Filatov admitted on Wednesday evening that he might not have been aware of the latest information, but said he had not been lying.

“There might have been a chance I did not know every circumstance,” he said.

“As you might imagine, it is not necessarily that all the ambassadors are consulted in very difficult and changing situations.”

But he denied he was also lied to.

“What I’m saying is, under circumstances, the only way to defend Donbas and our own strategic interests – ending suffering, which has been the fact of the matter for eight years – was through special military operations.”

In a wide-ranging interview with RTE radio, Mr Filatov denied that Russia had invaded or inflicted war on Ukraine.

“It is not a war in a military sense. War is an all-out attack, no holds barred.”

He said what was going on in Ukraine was a “surgical” operation.

Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

He also denied reports of atrocities by Russian troops and said that his country had not been involved in the killing of civilians in Bucha.

He said he was aware of the anger of Irish people over the war, but added that the public were victims of propaganda.

“I know that many, many people are angry, and I understand their feelings. Nobody would be happy with the images and news stories they receive on a daily basis. I understand them and they repeated them.

“They’re the objects of propaganda warfare. Let’s put it bluntly and straightforwardly.”

Mr Filatov was speaking after Russian energy company Gazprom cut off gas exports to Poland and Bulgaria, a move condemned as “blackmail” by some western leaders.

“I don’t think it should be any surprise, because we have warned all along that after we have been put into the situation where now gold and currency reserves have been essentially stolen.

“We didn’t have any choice than to inform our customers that the only option to continue the gas supplies is the pay for these supplies in roubles.”

