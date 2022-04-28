Climate protesters smash petrol pumps at motorway services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Climate protesters smash petrol pumps at motorway services

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 8.15am Updated: April 28 2022, 10.11am
Climate activists have sabotaged petrol pumps after blocking forecourts at two motorway services (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Climate activists have sabotaged petrol pumps after blocking forecourts at two motorway service stations.

Supporters of Just Stop Oil smashed display glass and covered it in spray paint after stopping motorists from entering forecourts at Cobham Services in Surrey and Clacket Lane Services in Kent at 7am on Thursday.

Thirty-five people were involved in the action, according to the group.

One of the activists, Nathan McGovern, a 22-year-old student from Coventry, said: “I refuse to stand by and watch as heatwaves and drought murder people across the global south and families in the UK are forced to choose between eating and heating.

“If politicians and bureaucrats refuse to act then it falls on ordinary people to do what they will not.”

Just Stop Oil described the sabotage of petrol pumps as “a significant escalation”.

Just Stop Oil protest
Campaigners at Clacket Lane Services (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The move is reminiscent of Insulate Britain’s protests between September and November last year, when M25 junctions were repeatedly blocked.

Just Stop Oil began its protests on April 1.

It has carried out a series of blockades of fuel terminals in south-east England and the Midlands, and targeted several high-profile football matches.

More than 1,000 arrests have been made.

Just Stop Oil protest
Police at Cobham Services (Just Stop Oil/PA)

The group said it will “continue the disruption until the Government makes a statement that it will end new oil and gas projects in the UK”.

Ten supporters arrested outside Kingsbury oil terminal on Wednesday are due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

They are charged with contempt of court relating to an injunction granted to North Warwickshire Borough Council which prohibited protests at the site.

