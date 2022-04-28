Labour frontbencher ‘called MP secret weapon because men want to sleep with her’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Labour frontbencher ‘called MP secret weapon because men want to sleep with her’

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 8.49am
Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken ‘extremely seriously’ (Steve Parsons/PA)
Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken ‘extremely seriously’ (Steve Parsons/PA)

A female MP has accused a member of Sir Keir Starmer’s shadow cabinet of making inappropriate comments by claiming she was a “secret weapon” because men want to sleep with her.

Labour said if a complaint was made about the issue it would be taken “extremely seriously”.

BBC Wales reported the MP was described as being a “rising star” of the party at an event.

She said that before she could reply, the shadow cabinet member had intervened to describe her as “a secret weapon” because “women want to be her friend” and men want to sleep with her.

“She is a vote winner.”

A Labour spokesman said: “The Labour Party takes all complaints extremely seriously.

“They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken.”

It is understood no complaint has been made, but the party would encourage anyone with a complaint to come forward.

Westminster has been rocked by claims about lewd behaviour, with an investigation into a Tory MP accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber and dozens of MPs – including three Cabinet ministers – reportedly facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

