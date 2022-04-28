Debt advisers struggling to cope with demand due to cost of living, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Debt advisers struggling to cope with demand due to cost of living, MSPs told

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 12.11pm
Families are seeking help to keep their homes, MSPs were told (PA)
Families are seeking help to keep their homes, MSPs were told (PA)

Debt advisers are at risk of burnout as an overwhelming number of people seek help to pay rent and feed their families, MSPs have been told.

The Social Justice and Social Security Committee heard pleas from advisers across Scotland for more support in helping clients with cost-of-living struggles.

The issue has exacerbated significantly in the past year, MSPs heard, as families are no longer able to pay off historical credit debts and are instead fighting to keep their homes.

Jim McPake, debt adviser at North Lanarkshire Council, told the committee that staff are “hanging on by their finger tips” as the service has seen a 42% increase in referrals since the start of the year.

He said: “The types of cases that we are seeing is alarming. Historically we would easily have said credit cards and perhaps online loans would have been a very demanding area.

“Our biggest demand now is rent, council tax and fuel costs – the areas that individuals simply must pay.”

With the cost-of-living crisis expected to continue to hit low income families hard in the year ahead, Mr McPake said he is “frightened” for the future.

He added: “We cannot help people to pay traditional debts because we’re trying to advise people how to keep their house and how to put food in their mouth – it is that alarming.”

Charlene Kane, armed services advice project regional support officer at the Citizens Advice Bureau in Denny and Dunipace, urged the Scottish Government to do more to help advisers juggle staffing concerns and the debt crisis.

Citizens Advice Bureau stock
MSPs heard from staff at the Citizens Advice Bureau (Rui Vieira/PA)

She said: “Trying to prioritise people and what their needs are is becoming increasingly difficult for one person in the bureau.

“Our money advisers are burned out with dealing with creditors on a daily basis who don’t understand the impact on what we are seeing here in black and white – 75% of our cases are all debt [related].”

MSPs heard funding is needed to increase staffing within local authority debt centres.

The Scottish Government must also do more to help people through the cost-of-living crisis, particularly as fuel costs increase, the committee heard.

