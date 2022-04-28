Exam changes to remain in place into next year – SQA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Exam changes to remain in place into next year – SQA

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 12.33pm
Exams got under way this week (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exams got under way this week (Ben Birchall/PA)

Changes to the way exams are assessed will continue into next year, according to the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Modifications were made to assessments for National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher courses in order to reduce workloads for teachers and pupils amid the pandemic, and the SQA said these will now remain in place during the 2022/23 school year.

The announcement comes after the 2022 exam diet began earlier this week. It is the first time exams have taken place since the start of the pandemic.

Scottish Parliament Education Committee
Fiona Robertson of the SQA said changes will continue into the new academic year (Fraser Bremner)

SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson said: “We recognise the ongoing disruption to teaching and learning that young people across Scotland have experienced since the start of the pandemic.

“After careful consideration, and having reflected on the feedback we received, we can confirm that the current modifications to assessment will remain in place for 2022-23.

“The effects of the disruption will not go away after the summer break.

“Carrying the assessment modifications forward into the new academic year will help to provide some certainty for learners, teachers and lecturers and help free up more time for learning and teaching of the course content, while maintaining the integrity and credibility of their qualifications.”

‘A’ Level Exam Stock
A new exams body will be created (Ben Birchall/PA)

Last month, a decision was made to replace SQA and Education Scotland with new organisations as part of an overhaul of the education system following a report by expert Professor Ken Muir.

Prof Muir’s report recommended that the SQA’s replacement be called Qualifications Scotland, though a name has yet to be decided.

His recommendation, which was accepted by the Government, was that the new exams organisation should have a different governance structure with more input from learners and teachers.

