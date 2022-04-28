Boris Johnson targets ‘Red Wall’ constituency on campaign trail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Boris Johnson targets ‘Red Wall’ constituency on campaign trail

By Press Association
April 28 2022, 4.59pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets students during a campaign visit to Burnley College (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson hit the campaign trail in a “Red Wall” north of England constituency, claiming the Tories were making “colossal” investments in public services and offered better value for money than Labour-ran councils.

Ahead of local elections next week, the Prime Minister spoke to students and apprentices in engineering at Burnley College, in a former Labour stronghold now held by the Conservative Party.

(PA Graphics)

Mr Johnson said: “I think what this election is about is who delivers value for money across the country. Who delivers better services.

“This election on Thursday, just a week’s time, is about dynamic Conservative councillors offering better value for money and making sure your pot-holes get filled in.

“Making sure your bins are collected when you need them collected.

“But doing it in a way that respects the importance of tax-payer value at a time when there’s pressure on family budgets, it’s more important than ever we council tax as low as we can.

“That’s what we offer on May 5.”

Boris Johnson visit to Burnley
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets engineering students (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Johnson was mobbed by some students, who took selfies with the Prime Minister as he was shown high-tech robotic and computer aided design suites at the college.

And he claimed his Government was putting in record amounts of cash in the North and across the UK.

He added: “What you are seeing here in the north west and across the country, is record investments, the biggest ever investments in the integrated rail programme.

“We have £96 billion not just to extend HS2, but to build northern powerhouse rail, which will be a massive benefit to the North West.

“Four new, five new hospitals in the North West alone, including Manchester General Hospital, which I have visited.

“What we are doing in investing in public services is colossal. “But the reason we are doing it is, we believe in the capacity of this part of the country to grow and change and become an absolute global magnet for investment.

“You look at the businesses that these young people at Burnley College are working in, some cutting edge businesses that are attracting investment from around the world.

“This is one of the areas that produces fantastic high-tech goods sold around the world that are of massive importance to the UK economy.

“We are driving that. We believe in it. “That’s what our levelling up agenda is all about.”

Voters go to the polls on May 5.

