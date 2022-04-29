British military veteran ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

British military veteran ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 6.35am
A British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces has been remembered as ‘the bravest person’ and someone who ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces has been remembered as ‘the bravest person’ and someone who ‘showed commando spirit until the end’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A British military veteran reportedly killed in Ukraine while fighting against Russian forces has been remembered as “the bravest person” and someone who “showed commando spirit until the end”.

Tributes have been paid to Scott Sibley after the Foreign Office confirmed a British national had died in Ukraine.

Craig and Sabrina Gant have organised a fundraiser for Mr Sibley’s widow Victoria Sibley, with the goal of £5,000 almost doubled to more than £9,500 in one day.

Mr Gant wrote on the Gofundme page titled Covering funeral cost of a fallen hero: “Hi, my name is Craig, however, many of you know me as Ganty.

“Sadly on the 23rd April 2022, Scott Sibley ‘Sibs’ was taken from us all.

“On behalf of Sibs and his family I’m setting this Gofundme page up, to try and raise funds to help cover funeral/additional costs, for our fallen hero and dear friend.

“Scott was a son, father, brother and uncle.

“To me he was a friend like no other and the bravest person I’ve had the pleasure to have known, he was as good as a brother to me.

“His life may have been cut short but he lived to the full and did things the Sibs way, right until the end.”

A separate fundraising page titled In Loving Memory of Scott Sibley (SIBS) had almost reached its £1,000-goal in one day.

Organiser Kate Barker, who was directing the funds to Mrs Sibley, posted: “Rest in peace, Sibs, we will never forget you.”

Tributes were also left on the Logistic Support Squadron Facebook page, where a picture was posted alongside the comment: “This week the Sqn has lost a former serving soldier. A man that showed Commando spirit until the end. RIP. Scott Sibley.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office confirmed another British national is missing in Ukraine.

The families of both are being supported, a spokesperson said, declining to give names or further details.

A small number of serving British personnel are believed to have gone absent without leave to join the resistance against the Russian invasion, while veterans and Britons without combat experience are thought to have also travelled to Ukraine.

There was initially confusion on the Government’s position after Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in comments during an interview to the BBC on February 26, said she would “absolutely” support UK nationals who chose to fight for Ukraine.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier