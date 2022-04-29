Greens pitch for first-preference votes in council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Greens pitch for first-preference votes in council elections

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 12.51pm Updated: April 29 2022, 12.55pm
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie met local candidates (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie met local candidates (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish Green Party’s co-leaders are urging supporters to rank Green candidates number one on ballot papers in the council elections.

Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater campaigned in Stirling on Friday, with less than a week to go to election day.

They met local candidates and held up signs in the city centre.

Mr Harvie said Green councillors would bring “constructive pressure” to councils on environmental issues.

He said: “If people do think global and act local and give their number one preference to their Green candidate, we’ll be able to change local government in really constructive and exciting ways.

“Addressing the climate emergency and the cost-of-living crisis in a coherent way.”

Discussing Green priorities if the party had the opportunity to enter council administrations, Mr Harvie said: “We work with others where there’s genuine common ground.

“That’s what Green councillors will do, but we’ve also shown in the Scottish Parliament that you don’t need to be in a formal agreement to get results.

“For years we were an opposition party doing that constructive opposition, bringing forward good ideas and trying to push the government out of its comfort zone.”

Mr Harvie, who is the Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings and Active Travel, was asked about the overdue ferries at Ferguson Marine and the fact a document relating to the vessels’ contract appeared to be missing from official records.

The issue was brought up at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, with Nicola Sturgeon saying other documents already in the public domain provided the information.

Mr Harvie said: “Let’s focus on what matters, getting the vessels finished, getting them in service for the communities that need them and then the inquiry will look at the lessons that need to be learned.”

Ms Slater said: “We are hoping to get Greens elected all over the country, we absolutely know that’s possible.

“We know that the climate crisis is more on people’s minds than ever before.”

