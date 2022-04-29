Scottish Lib Dems urge business rates to be put in hands of local councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Scottish Lib Dems urge business rates to be put in hands of local councils

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 3.29pm
Scottish Government ministers should hand business rates control over to local councils, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)
Scottish Government ministers should hand business rates control over to local councils, Alex Cole-Hamilton has said (Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA)

The Scottish Liberal Democrats have taken aim at the Scottish Government’s “grip” on local authorities as they called for councils to be given the ability to cut business rates.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton highlighted the plight of small businesses by calling on local authorities to have more control over business and economic development in their areas.

He used a visit to Sprinkles Ice Cream in Edinburgh on Friday to set out plans to support the restoration of local control over council tax and business rates as part of a comprehensive plan to increase the proportion of funding determined and distributed locally.

Putting business rates into the hands of local authorities would boost local firms, the Edinburgh Western MSP said on the campaign trail ahead of the May 5 council elections.

He also emphasised the need to grant councils full power of competence by encouraging innovation and easing the grip of Scottish ministers.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said it was “absolutely bonkers” that a Scottish Government minister can have control over business issues with local communities.

He said: “Local businesses have taken a battering during the pandemic. They need help to get back on their feet and compete with online retailers.

“That’s why we should be giving the councils flexibility to decide what is right for them.

Christmas shoppers
The Lib Dems said giving councils control over business rates would boost local firms (Danny Lawson/PA)

“It is absolutely bonkers to assume that the person best-placed to make decisions on everything from enterprise policy to business rates in Gretna, Greenock or Golspie is an SNP minister in Edinburgh.

“Cutting bills for small businesses on the high streets of our towns and villages can help to revitalise areas and sectors which have fallen behind.”

The Scottish Liberal Democrats, he said, would also work through the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) to develop a new vision for councils with a suite of new powers which can be used to make a “real difference” to people’s lives – particularly in economic strategy, transport, town planning and funding for affordable housing.

Elected Liberal Democrats candidates, he added, will offer “new hope” for local business while putting “local people back in charge”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier