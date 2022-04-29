Self-isolation payment to be cut by more than half as rules change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Self-isolation payment to be cut by more than half as rules change

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 5.13pm
The grant will reduce to £225 from £500 from Sunday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A payment designed to help those on low incomes to self isolate will be cut by more than half from next week, the Scottish Government has said.

The self-isolation support grant will reduce from £500 to £225 from May 1 after changes made to isolation rules mean adults will have to stay at home for only five days if they test positive for the virus.

Further changes to guidance will also see an end to mass testing – with only a select few able to access free tests – and the NHS taken off an emergency footing after Saturday.

Those applying for the self-isolation grant are among the people eligible for a free test.

Close contacts will also no longer be eligible for the payment, and grants will be capped at three per claimant from May 1.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison announced the shift on Friday.

“From 1 May, eligibility for the self-isolation support grant will change in line with updated self-isolation and testing requirements,” she said.

“We are ensuring people on low incomes can still receive financial support if they need to isolate, providing a transition period until June.

“The grant amount will be £225 from 1 May, reflecting the revised public health guidance which advises people who test positive to stay at home for five days, instead of the 10-day isolation period that was previously in place.”

On Thursday, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced a major shift in guidance from the Scottish Government, with the end of mass testing and contact tracing, with Scots instead being urged to stay at home if they feel unwell.

Since its launch in October 2020, the self-isolation support grant has paid out more than £50 million in a bid to ensure low income Scots don’t have to choose between earning money and self isolating.

In February, the grant recorded the highest monthly cost, totalling more than £9.7 million from almost 20,000 approved applications.

In total, 49% of all applications resulted in a £500 award, according to official statistics.

