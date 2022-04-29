British spies to help link Russian leaders to war crimes in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
British spies to help link Russian leaders to war crimes in Ukraine

By Press Association
April 29 2022, 6.19pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

British intelligence is to help Ukrainian war crimes investigators establish the chain of command between leaders in Moscow and Russian commanders on the ground.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said a team of UK war crimes experts will be travelling to Poland early in May to assist as the Ukrainians gather evidence of Russian atrocities on the ground.

They will include experts in conflict-related sexual violence.

Speaking following talks with the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Ms Truss said British intelligence would also be assisting in holding the Russian political leadership to account.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“This is about collecting a wide range of evidence – witness statements, forensic evidence, video evidence,” she said.

“We will also use British intelligence to help show the link between what is happening on the front line and the Russian authorities, because it is important that everybody in the chain of command is held to account.”

She gave no further details, but the head of the GCHQ spy agency Sir Jeremy Fleming last month suggested they had acquired intelligence that President Vladimir Putin’s advisers were afraid to tell him what was really happening on the ground.

Meanwhile, Western officials have said the Russian advance in the eastern region of the Donbas – which is part-held by pro-Moscow separatists – was being marked by in indiscriminate use of firepower against civilian target.

“There is not a building in some of those villages which is being left intact after these artillery bombardments,” one official said.

In its latest intelligence assessment, the UK Ministry of Defence said Russian forces were paying a high price for limited gains of land.

“The Battle of Donbas remains Russia’s main strategic focus, in order to achieve its stated aim of securing control over the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts,” it said.

“Due to strong Ukrainian resistance, Russian territorial gains have been limited and achieved at significant cost to Russian forces.”

Western officials said the Russians were at times advancing by as little as 1 kilometre a day.

While the the Ukrainians were also suffering losses in the fighting, officials said they were not on the same scale as those incurred by the Russians and were not having the same impact on morale.

“Those losses on Russian forces we assess to be having a significant impact on the will to fight of wider Russian forces but the Ukrainian losses are not affecting the morale of the Ukrainian forces,” one official said.

