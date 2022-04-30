Ukrainian MP reveals psychological toll of Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ukrainian MP reveals psychological toll of Russian invasion

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 2.47am
Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said she has been ‘traumatised to a level’ she had not realised by the war in her home country (PA)
A Ukrainian MP has told of feeling "traumatised" by the war in her home country as she mistook road repair work in Poland for shelling damage.

A Ukrainian MP has told of feeling “traumatised” by the war in her home country as she mistook road repair work in Poland for shelling damage.

Inna Sovsun, the deputy leader of the Holos Party, has largely remained in Kyiv during the conflict but travelled to Berlin this week “to advocate for providing support for Ukraine”.

Travelling through Poland, Ms Sovsun revealed the psychological toll of the Russian invasion led her to believe missiles had landed outside of Ukraine.

“I arrived in Poland at a railway station, I was waiting for my train and I looked around and I saw something that made me think, ‘Oh, missiles hit here as well’,” Ms Sovsun told the PA news agency.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Inna Sovsun’s son, Martyn, moved out of the capital as soon as fighting broke out (Inna Sovsun/PA)

“And then I came close and I realised, first of all, you are in Poland, they didn’t use (missiles) here, they were just repairing the roads.

“It looked like some sort of mess, but (I had to) prepare my brain for three seconds.

“That is when I realised I’ve been traumatised by this to a level that I probably didn’t even realise.”

Russia’s latest attack on Kyiv struck a residential high-rise and another building.

Ms Sovsun, who was not in the capital while the shelling took place, said it was “very surreal” to see the people of Berlin continuing with daily life.

“People are riding their bikes here, drinking their coffee on the street and everything,” she said.

“I can just understand how different all the realities of our war are for these people, so I can see how they probably (do not want to) get involved.

“They are living their life, it’s a very surreal feeling.”

Ms Sovsun added she will be returning to Ukraine after her trip to Berlin, despite feeling “scared”.

“Am I scared? Yes.

“But that is a feeling we’ve been living with for a very long time,” she said.

“For me, the moment I left, it almost felt like a betrayal.

“I know that sounds stupid, but since I came here to advocate for Ukraine, I had this feeling like I’m leaving my country.

“This is my country… And that was a very strange feeling, like why should I be leaving?

“I definitely want to go back.”

