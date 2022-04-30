Sarwar encouraged Labour heading for second place but winning elections is aim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Sarwar encouraged Labour heading for second place but winning elections is aim

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 1.22pm
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Helensburgh market on the local election campaign trail (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar during a visit to Helensburgh market on the local election campaign trail (Jane Barlow/PA)

Anas Sarwar has said his party will always strive for the top spot amid suggestions Labour may be able to seal second place in the upcoming council elections.

The Scottish Labour leader said he is encouraged by the forecast, as his party works hard to restore “electability” ahead of the May 5 polls.

In the 2017 council elections, Labour under Kezia Dugdale won just 262 seats – a significant drop of 133 compared to the previous local government ballot in 2012.

The party lost traditional Labour strongholds, including Glasgow City Council which the SNP won for the first time.

The result put Labour in third place overall as they fell behind the Scottish Conservatives.

Local government elections
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and deputy leader Jackie Baillie met with locals in Helensburgh as he discussed his hopes ahead of the elections next week (Jane Barlow/PA)

Since then, Mr Sarwar said the party has been working relentlessly to restore “credibility” and “likeability”.

But whether this has been successful will be determined next week as voters deliver their verdict.

As the Scottish Conservatives are blighted by suggestions that issues such as partygate could hinder their chances, Mr Sarwar told the PA news agency he is confident his party’s message – which puts the cost-of-living crisis at the forefront – will resonate with voters.

But while second place could be in Mr Sarwar’s sights, he said it will never be the party’s aspiration.

Speaking during a campaign visit to Helensburgh market, Argyll and Bute, on Saturday, he said: “I don’t aspire for second place – I aspire for first place and that might be too long a haul in this election, but that’s the work I want us to be able to be competing to win elections so we can actually change people’s lives and not just protest what we’re against.

Local government elections
Anas Sarwar meets 20-month-old Callan Kellett during a visit to Helensburgh market (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We haven’t won elections because we haven’t been good enough and I am determined to give the people of Scotland the Labour Party they deserve.

“I think even my harshest critic would accept that I’m putting all my energy and all my efforts into making that a reality.

“I think we’ve brought credibility back to the Labour Party. I think we’ve brought likeability – we now need to turn that into electability, and that is a long-stage process and that staging post is one coming up next week.”

Mr Sarwar also condemned the SNP and Conservative governments in power at Holyrood and Westminster for their handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier