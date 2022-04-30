Sturgeon: Voting SNP will leave PM with no doubt about partygate anger

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Voting for the SNP in the local elections will leave Boris Johnson with “no doubt” about anger over the partygate scandal, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister was campaigning in Fife on the final Saturday before the vote on May 5.

In Burntisland, she met local candidates and activists, taking selfies with supporters after arriving at the town’s Links park.

She also visited local businesses including Novelli’s ice cream shop, where she tried carving one of their chocolate kebabs.

The First Minister donned a butcher’s jacket and hat as she visited Tom Courts butchers further along the High Street.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon (Jane Barlow/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “Given the backdrop of the cost of living crisis, this is an opportunity to elect strong local councillors that will protect and stand up for local services and do everything, working with government at Holyrood, to tackle the cost of living crisis.

“It’s also, to be frank, an opportunity for people across Scotland – who I think are very angry at what they’ve witnessed from Boris Johnson in recent weeks – to send a message to the Conservatives.

“This election gives them a chance to do that.”

She continued: “I’m asking people to vote SNP first and foremost for the positive reason of electing SNP councillors and councils but also to make sure Boris Johnson is left in no doubt about the strength of feeling about his antics and his inaction on the cost of living crisis.”

The First Minister discussed the end of Covid regulations (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The First Minister was also asked about the fact many of Scotland’s Covid regulations are coming to an end on Sunday.

She said: “Out and about on the campaign trail, I’m reminded of just how important is it to see people in person, to have that interaction, and I think everyone is enjoying that.”

She said levels of coronavirus were still high despite infection levels declining and the virus has not “gone away”.

People with coronavirus symptoms should stay home for a few days, she said, in order to reduce the chance of passing it on to those who are vulnerable.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Those who are vulnerable are still very anxious, understandably.”