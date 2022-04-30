Ministers pressure North Sea oil and gas firms to invest profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ministers pressure North Sea oil and gas firms to invest profits

By Press Association
April 30 2022, 10.33pm Updated: April 30 2022, 10.42pm
(PA)
(PA)

North Sea oil and gas firms must deliver a clear plan to reinvest profits to accelerate domestic production, ministers have demanded as they face pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the industry saying it must also set out plans for investment in clean energy during a meeting in the coming weeks.

Soaring energy bills is one of the major problems the Government is battling to alleviate, but ministers are not being given fresh funding to ease the pain.

Sunday Morning
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Jeff Overs/BBC)

Mr Kwarteng told the industry investing in home-grown energy production is essential to grow the British economy and “crucially bring down consumer bills in the long-term”.

“In return for the UK Government’s ongoing support for the sector, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and I want to see a very clear plan from the oil and gas industry to reinvest profits in the North Sea and, importantly, in the clean energy technologies of the future,” he wrote.

“At our next meeting in coming weeks, I would like you to set out how you will reinvest profits, double down on investments in the clean energy transition and importantly accelerate and maximise domestic oil and gas production.”

Labour said the Government is “rattled” as oil and gas producers make “soaring profits” as bills rocket.

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “Kwasi Kwarteng’s letter is not worth the paper it is written on for millions of families facing the cost of living crisis.

“Families want action to deal with the bills crisis, not a vacuous, insulting piece of political spin.

“The only way to actually make a difference is to do the right, fair and principled thing and impose a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producers’ profits to provide real help to families now and put in place a green energy sprint in the years ahead.”

Ministers have been resisting imposing the windfall tax, but Chancellor Rishi Sunak opened the door to the move earlier this week.

“If we don’t see that type of investment coming forward and if the companies are not going to make those investments in our country and in our energy security, then of course that’s something I would look at,” he said.

