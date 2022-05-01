Johnson ‘absolutely will be PM’ even if local election results are dismal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Johnson ‘absolutely will be PM’ even if local election results are dismal

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 11.44am Updated: May 1 2022, 1.04pm
An ally said Boris Johnson will ‘absolutely’ remain leader (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson will “absolutely” still be leader after the local elections no matter how dismal the results are for the Tories, a Cabinet member has insisted.

Kwasi Kwarteng said the Prime Minister’s leadership is not “at threat at all” as voters go to the polls with a new scandal of a porn-watching Conservative on top of partygate.

There were reports that former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt could launch a leadership bid if Mr Johnson is forced from power in the wake of Thursday’s elections.

Neil Parish (UK Parliament/PA)

Conservative MP Neil Parish announced his resignation on Saturday as he admitted twice watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The fresh embarrassment came as activists canvas for votes for a Tory party led by a Prime Minister fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

Mr Kwarteng, the Business Secretary, told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I don’t think his leadership is at threat at all, what he’s delivered is really a remarkable series of successes.

“I think Brexit, he delivered on that, the fact he was very widely appreciated in Ukraine, he’s been widely hailed as someone who has led the overseas effort to help Ukraine and also look at the vaccine rollout, that was a great bit of success.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Pressed whether no matter what happens in the polls Mr Johnson is safe, he replied “absolutely”.

The Mail on Sunday reported that allies of Mr Hunt, who was also a longstanding health secretary, is ready to brand himself a “safe pair of hands” if the time comes to run for the Tory leadership.

Mr Kwarteng said: “Jeremy is a very capable colleague, he’s a good friend, I don’t know what he’s up to but as far as I’m concerned Boris Johnson is the right man by far to lead us into the next election.”

Mr Hunt, who was the strongest opponent to Mr Johnson when he won the leadership in 2019, has previously said how his ambition to lead the Tories has not “completely vanished”.

Polls in 200 local authorities across Britain open on Thursday, in a chance for voters to register their disapproval or their support for the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer will also be under pressure, as a failure to make inroads will lead to questions over his ability to deliver Labour back to power.

Mr Johnson will hope voters prioritise his perceived successes, such as the vaccine rollout and Brexit, rather than the lockdown breaches and tax hikes amid a cost-of-living crisis.

He also released a statement trying to focus minds on bins, potholes and local councillors rather than national politics.

