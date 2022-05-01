SNP MP Mhairi Black apologises after video of drinking on train emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
SNP MP Mhairi Black apologises after video of drinking on train emerges

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 5.08pm
A spokesman said Mhairi Black ad been reminded of the rules (Jane Barlow/PA)
SNP MP Mhairi Black has apologised after she was filmed drinking lager on a ScotRail train despite a ban on alcohol being in place.

Footage emerged of the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP drinking from a can while surrounded by football fans.

The video was first published by the Spectator magazine’s website, which said it took place on a train travelling from Glasgow Central after a football match between Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

A ban on alcohol on board ScotRail trains was extended when the rail franchise was nationalised on April 1.

A spokesman for the MP said: “Mhairi has been reminded of the rules and apologises.”

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the MP’s apology while she was campaigning in Edinburgh ahead of the local elections.

The First Minister said she had not spoken to Ms Black about the incident.

She told the PA news agency: “She has apologised, I’m sure she’ll be deeply regretful at making that slip.

“But she’s done the right thing and apologised, and I know Mhairi takes her own behaviour and integrity extremely seriously.”

She later told journalists she did not think ScotRail’s ban on alcohol should be scrapped.

