SNP MP Mhairi Black apologises after video of drinking on train emerges

SNP MP Mhairi Black has apologised after she was filmed drinking lager on a ScotRail train despite a ban on alcohol being in place.

Footage emerged of the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP drinking from a can while surrounded by football fans.

The video was first published by the Spectator magazine’s website, which said it took place on a train travelling from Glasgow Central after a football match between Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

A ban on alcohol on board ScotRail trains was extended when the rail franchise was nationalised on April 1.

A spokesman for the MP said: “Mhairi has been reminded of the rules and apologises.”

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the MP’s apology while she was campaigning in Edinburgh ahead of the local elections.

The First Minister said she had not spoken to Ms Black about the incident.

She told the PA news agency: “She has apologised, I’m sure she’ll be deeply regretful at making that slip.

“But she’s done the right thing and apologised, and I know Mhairi takes her own behaviour and integrity extremely seriously.”

She later told journalists she did not think ScotRail’s ban on alcohol should be scrapped.