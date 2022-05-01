Poll puts support for SNP at 42% as Labour moves to second place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Poll puts support for SNP at 42% as Labour moves to second place

By Press Association
May 1 2022, 6.02pm
The First Minister was campaigning in Portobello (Lesley Martin/PA)
An opinion poll has put support for the SNP in Westminster elections at 42%, with Scottish Labour rising ahead of the Conservatives to second place.

The Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times put Anas Sarwar’s party on 24% and Douglas Ross’s party down to 21% when undecideds were removed.

The Liberal Democrats were on 7% and other parties on 5%.

Panelbase surveyed 1,009 voters at the end of April.

Respondents were asked how they felt about several issues since the SNP came to power in 2007.

On education, 46% felt standards had deteriorated since then, while 24% said things had improved.

On health, 56% said standards had slipped and 23% said they had improved.

Nicola Sturgeon responded to the poll while she was campaigning on Portobello Promenade ahead of local elections in Edinburgh.

She told the PA news agency: “I’ll campaign for as many SNP votes as possible.

“What I do think is telling about that poll is that 15 years into the SNP’s period in government we’re still the dominant party.

“And Labour and the Conservatives, actually by their own admission, are scrapping it out for second place.

“I’m quite happy to leave them doing that and I’ll continue to argue the case for SNP votes in every part of the country.”

Discussing the poll’s findings on health and education, she said the pandemic had significantly impacted these areas of government.

The First Minister said: “We’re focused on catching up with that and supporting young people to get back on track with education.”

Elections expert Sir John Curtice said the poll suggested the Conservatives faced a “serious challenge” from Labour to their position as Scotland’s second-largest party.

The Strathclyde University professor told the Sunday Times: “Such an outcome would only exacerbate the political fragmentation and division on the pro-Union side of Scotland’s constitutional debate.”

He said it was “far from certain that the SNP will be able to improve significantly on what proved to be no more than a modest performance in 2017, and thereby add further impetus to its attempt to hold another independence referendum”.

