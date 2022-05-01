Ruth Davidson: Don’t reward SNP failure at council elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics

Ruth Davidson: Don’t reward SNP failure at council elections

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 12.02am
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has urged voters to ‘teach the SNP a lesson’ (PA)
Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has urged voters to ‘teach the SNP a lesson’ (PA)

Voters must not reward the SNP for “failure”, Ruth Davidson has warned ahead of Thursday’s council elections.

The former Scottish Conservative leader urged pro-UK voters to hold the SNP to account on May 5.

Ms Davidson said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is treating Scots as “fools” over the ferries scandal, which has engulfed the SNP in recent weeks.

The Scottish Government has been criticised by opposition parties over significant delays and overspends on new ferries being built at the Ferguson shipyard, Inverclyde.

The party is accused of failing to supply significant documentation around the ferries’ contract – which the Government has previously denied.

Ms Davidson, who has been supporting Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross on the campaign trail, said: “The failing record of Nicola Sturgeon and her candidates is on the ballot paper this Thursday.

“They’ve left Glasgow filthier than ever before. They’ve left drug deaths to spiral in Dundee. They’ve got plans to make it unbelievably expensive to drive to work in our capital city.

“Don’t reward the SNP for failure. Get out to the polls on Thursday and teach them a lesson.

“Scotland is worse off now than when the SNP came to power. They’re dragging our country down every year that they run our councils and our Government.

“Yet the SNP are more arrogant and complacent than ever before.

“The ferries scandal shows that Nicola Sturgeon thinks she can get away with treating the Scottish public as fools.

“On Thursday, hold the SNP to account for taking their eye off the ball. Vote Scottish Conservative for local action on local issues.”

A spokesman for the SNP said: “One session on the doors would tell the Tories all they need to know about the public’s view of their party.

“If the Tories put half as much effort into lobbying Boris Johnson to act on the cost-of-living crisis as they did firing insults at the SNP, they might not be slipping into third place in the polls.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier