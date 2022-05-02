Labour demands explanation over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s £400m Infosys stake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Labour demands explanation over Rishi Sunak’s wife’s £400m Infosys stake

By Press Association
May 2 2022, 10.31pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak alongside his wife Akshata Murty (Ian West/PA)

Labour has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to explain whether a company in which his wife has a reported £400 million stake is continuing to operate in Russia.

The Indian IT giant Infosys is still operating in Moscow, according to the Mirror, despite have having announced last month that it was shutting its office in the Russian capital.

Mr Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has a 0.93% stake in the business which was founded by her father, although he retired in 2014 and has had no further involvement.

A spokeswoman for Ms Murty said: “This is a matter for Infosys and should be addressed to them.

“Ms Murty is one of many minority shareholders and has no involvement in the operational decisions of the company.”

However Labour said there were still questions for Mr Sunak to answer if his family was benefitting from a company that remained active in Russia.

Shadow treasury minister Tulip Siddiq said: “It is really important that the Chancellor clarifies what is happening here and whether his immediate family is benefitting from Infosys’ continued presence in Russia.

“We can’t have a situation where a UK Chancellor and his family maintain economic interests in the Putin regime.”

In a statement, Infosys said: “As you are aware, during the quarterly results, Infosys announced its decision to transition services from Russia to its global delivery centres.

“While the company does not have any active relationships with local Russian enterprises, we have a small team of fewer than 100 employees in Russia, which services some of our global clients.

“We are currently working closely with those clients that are being impacted to enable a smooth transition.”

Last month Ms Murty, an Indian national, announced she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income after it was disclosed that she was non-domiciled in Britain for tax purposes.

The disclosure, along with the revelation that Mr Sunak retained a US green card while he was Chancellor, was widely seen to have damaged her husband’s hopes of succeeding Boris Johnson as Tory leader.

