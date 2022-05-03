Johnson yet to have congratulatory call with re-elected Macron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Johnson yet to have congratulatory call with re-elected Macron

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 1.39pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) alongside French President Emmanuel Macron (Alastair Grant/PA)
Boris Johnson has still not spoken to Emmanuel Macron since his re-election as French president, but Downing Street insisted there had not been a row between the two leaders.

Mr Macron’s second term was secured with a victory over Marine Le Pen on April 24 and he was due to speak to Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman insisted the Prime Minister was not concerned about being behind Mr Putin in the pecking order for a call with a country which is meant to be a close ally of the UK.

“We’ll update you in the normal way when they speak,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“You will know that they’ve spoken on a regular basis. Macron was obviously re-elected, so it’s a slightly different situation to having a new world leader, but I’m sure they will speak in due course.”

The official said that timings for calls between leaders “move around” and “we maintain a strong relationship with France, and that is evidenced by the joint action we are taking against Vladimir Putin in Ukraine”.

Mr Johnson posted a congratulatory message on Twitter on the day of Mr Macron’s re-election.

With Mr Macron no longer facing the challenge from the far-right and having to play to a domestic audience, commentators have suggested the UK will hope for a more constructive relationship with the Elysee Palace when dealing with issues such as post-Brexit fishing rights and migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.

