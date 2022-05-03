School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
School Covid restrictions in Wales to be lifted next week

By Press Association
May 3 2022, 1.45pm Updated: May 3 2022, 2.13pm
Schools will be given checklists to consider which local measures remain proportionate (PA)

Covid measures for schools in Wales will be brought into line with guidance for businesses and other organisations, it was announced on Tuesday.

Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes “reflect the move from pandemic to endemic”.

The Welsh Government wrote to schools on Tuesday to inform them that they no longer need to use Covid measures based on local circumstance, which are based on the Local Covid-19 decision framework.

The changes are in line with the Welsh Government’s stance that coronavirus should now be considered in the same context as other infectious illnesses such as flu.

Education and Welsh Language minister Jeremy Miles said the changes ‘reflect the move from pandemic to endemic’ (PA)

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted by May 9 if the public health situation remains stable. Changes to requirements to schools will come into effect on the same day.

Schools will still be advised to work with local authorities and public health advisers so that measures are “appropriate and proportionate” and reflect the levels of local risk.

Schools and other education settings will be given checklists to consider which local measures remain proportionate, while special schools will continue to follow guidance for children and young people who are clinically vulnerable.

Mr Miles told the Welsh Government’s weekly press briefing: “In line with the wider public health guidance published at the last three-week review, we have today written to headteachers to signpost the impending changes to our advice for schools, which reflect the move from pandemic to endemic.

“This will ensure school guidance is more closely aligned with the rest of society.”

He added: “We all know that Covid-19 has not gone away. It remains vitally important we reduce the spread of the virus where we can – this includes, for example, following self-isolation guidance, and for education settings to continue to undertake robust risk assessments.”

Laura Doel, director of school leaders’ union NAHT Cymru, said: “Our position throughout the pandemic has been that decisions on mitigation measures in schools must be based on the medical and scientific evidence available, and while the rest of Wales moves into a new phase of living with Covid, we appreciate the need to adapt to a changing situation.

“But the reality for schools is that we are still seeing significant staff and learner absence as a result of Covid,” she added.

She said that a recent survey of members showed that the costs of Covid-related absence in primary schools would “quickly spiral into the tens of thousands of pounds”.

“The majority of schools in Wales will not have the insurance in place to cover short-term staff absence so supply costs will come directly out of school budgets. This is the very money that has been allocated to setting to support teaching and learning. It won’t take very long for schools to burn through existing funds and have to make cuts to balance budgets.”

