More than 20,000 life-saving overdose treatment kits handed out in last year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An increase in the distribution of life-saving drug overdose treatment kits has been welcomed by the drugs policy minister.

Official annual figures show there were 22,366 take-home naloxone (THN) kits issued in Scotland in 2020/21, an increase of 67% in comparison to the 13,414 distributed in 2019/20.

This brought the total number of THN kits supplied in Scotland overall to 94,170 by the end of last year.

The statistics revealed there was a marked increase in the supply of the kits around the start of the first Covid-19 lockdown, with 8,040 issued between April 2020 and June 2020.

There was an increase in the distribution of naloxone in 2020/21 (Jane Barlow/PA)

Naloxone reverses the effects of a potentially fatal overdose from drugs such as heroin and morphine.

The drug was rolled out in response to Scotland’s drug death crisis, with 1,339 people losing their lives in 2020. Administration of naloxone provides time for emergency services to arrive and provide further treatment.

Of those distributed in 2020/21, 13,933 came from community services, while 1,240 kits were issued in prisons upon release.

Some 7,045 kits were dispensed via community prescription, and 77 were distributed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Drugs policy minister, Angela Constance, said: “Naloxone is one of a wide range of measures being used to address the public health emergency of drugs deaths and I welcome the rise of 67% in the number of take-home naloxone kits being distributed in Scotland.

“The statistics also show that between April and June 2020, around the time of the first Covid-19 lockdown, there were 8,040 take-home naloxone kits issued, reflecting our action to increase the supply of naloxone through amended prosecution guidelines from the Lord Advocate.

“That guidance has allowed a wide range of non-drug services to distribute naloxone to members of the public including family and friends of those who are at risk and we are currently working with UK Government to amend existing naloxone legislation and expand the list of services that should permanently be allowed to distribute naloxone.

“Last year, we launched a nationwide marketing campaign in partnership with Scottish Drugs Forum to encourage the public to learn how to recognise the signs of a drug overdose, receive training in the use of the life-saving medication naloxone and get a free naloxone kit.

“Almost 4,500 people signed up which is really encouraging and emphasises that everyone can get involved in learning how to save a life.”