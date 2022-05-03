Make new-build Scottish homes more energy efficient to cut fuel bills, says MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Labour MSP is seeking to improve building standards for new homes in a bid to save on bills.

Alex Rowley has opened a consultation on the Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill, which would require all new homes to meet the Passivhaus standard, which includes triple glazing, increased insulation and ensuring that homes are draught free.

Scots have been struggling under a cost of living crisis in recent months following an increase to inflation and national insurance contributions and the biggest rise in energy bills in living memory.

Mr Rowley said the adoption of his Bill would “dramatically cut fuel bills”.

“I am introducing the Domestic Building Environmental Standards (Scotland) Bill for consultation,” he said.

“My private member’s Bill would see all new housing built to the internationally recognised Passivhaus standard or a Scottish equivalent in order to improve energy efficiency and thermal performance.

“My Bill would mean that every new home, whether they be built by councils, housing associations or the private sector, would have to be built to verifiable, high energy efficiency standards.

“This would dramatically cut fuel bills and reduce emissions whilst ensuring that there is no need for expensive retrofitting in future.

“The cheapest energy is the energy we don’t use, and it is crucial we take steps to cut household fuel consumption.

“We must, of course, ensure all homes are properly insulated and energy efficient but we must break the retrofitting cycle otherwise we will be dealing with the backlog of existing homes requiring retrofitting forevermore.

“My Bill will ensure the homes of tomorrow do not get added to the ever-growing list of inefficient homes requiring Government investment.”

The Bill has already received the support of energy efficiency and environmental campaigners, with Norman Kerr, the retired director of Energy Action Scotland, saying the legislation would put an end to the “failure” of current housebuilding legislation.

Mary Church, the head of campaigns at Friends of the Earth Scotland, said: “The Passivhaus Standards Bill is an important step towards ending the era of developers being allowed to build draughty, leaky homes that cost people a fortune to heat and lead to a huge waste of energy.

“Cutting overall energy use while ensuring that people can afford to keep their homes warm is vital when it comes to meeting our climate commitments.

“Raising building standards in this way will help improve public health, cut climate emissions and ensure that household spending on energy bills is significantly reduced.”

In response to the Climate Assembly last year – a citizens’ assembly formed to shape Scotland’s response to climate change – the Scottish Government said it did not plan to introduce such standards.

“We are not proposing adoption of an existing standard, such as Passivhaus, but are investigating how good practice from such very low energy standards can support improved compliance with building regulations and more assurance on performance in practice,” the response said.