Sarwar urges Scots to make ‘different choices’ in Thursday’s council elections

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is calling on voters to make “different choices” in this week’s local council elections.

With households across the country hit by rising prices, he insisted that Scots were being “failed” by two “out-of-touch governments” at Holyrood and Westminster.

But he insisted his party had a plan to “tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together”.

Mr Sarwar spoke out on the final day of campaigning ahead of local government elections, with seats in 32 councils across Scotland up for grabs in Thursday’s vote.

Wherever you are in Scotland, our candidates will stand up for you, your family, and your local community. May 5 #VoteScottishLabour pic.twitter.com/YQbwWGhRnW — Scottish Labour (@ScottishLabour) May 3, 2022

Over the course of the campaign, Labour said it had distributed more than two million pieces of party literature to homes across the country, while activists have spoken to more than 100,000 people on the doorsteps.

With energy bills, petrol costs and food prices all rising, Mr Sarwar said: “Millions of people are struggling as family finances are devastated.

“Too many Scots are having to choose between heating and eating as the cost of living crisis bites.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. We can make different choices.

“Scottish Labour has a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and bring our country together.”

He appealed to voters, saying: “At this election you can choose more division and decline with the SNP and the Tories – or you can demand more action with Labour.

“These local elections are also your chance to vote for a local champion that will stand up for you, your family and your community.”