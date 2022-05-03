Lib Dem leader targets ‘blue wall’ in final day of campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dem leader targets ‘blue wall’ in final day of campaigning

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 12.04am
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will target his message towards the “squeezed middle” in visits across the “blue wall” in London and the South East in his last day of campaigning before the local elections.

His party said Sir Ed will focus on commuter town “battlegrounds”, including Elmbridge in Surrey, which covers Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s constituency of Esher and Walton.

Ahead of his final campaigning visits, Sir Ed said the elections are a “chance to send a shockwave from communities around the country to the heart of the Conservative Party”.

(PA Graphics)

And his party said he will be out focusing his message on the “squeezed middle”, saying that families with young children are facing rising energy bills, mortgage payments, food prices and childcare costs, in addition to “unfair” tax rises that will “cost the average household £5,500 over the next decade”.

Local elections are being held across the country on Thursday.

Sir Ed said: “Over the past few weeks of this local elections campaign, I’ve spoken to hundreds of families and pensioners struggling with a cost of living emergency.

“The message from the public has been clear. They are sick of having a Prime Minister who breaks the rules and lies about it, and who puts saving his own skin ahead of saving people from soaring bills.

“The local elections are a chance to send a shockwave from communities around the country to the heart of the Conservative Party.

“Boris Johnson is not fit to lead the country and he needs to go. At this time of national crisis, we can’t afford to have a law-breaking Prime Minister and a tax-hiking Chancellor.”

