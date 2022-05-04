No date yet for promised cut to student contribution fee – Harris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
No date yet for promised cut to student contribution fee – Harris

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 9.19am
Simon Harris said the student contribution fee is too high (PA)
Simon Harris said the student contribution fee is too high (PA)

There is not yet a clear date for when the Government will cut the student contribution fee, the Higher Education Minister has said.

Simon Harris was speaking on Wednesday morning as he prepared to unveil 307 million euro (£260 million) of extra funding for Irish colleges and universities, following years of debate and discussion about a new funding arrangement for the sector.

Mr Harris reiterated his belief that the 3,000 euro student contribution charge is an “austerity-era” measure, and that it needs to be cut to alleviate financial pressure on students and their families.

But while he was adamant that student loans are “off the table” for the Government, he was not able to say when students will see the contribution charge cut.

Mr Harris said the 307 million euro will be spent over the coming years.

“We will spend about 2,000 euro more per student in college each year,” he said. “So it’s an investment of about 2,000 euro more in your education.

“We’re going to invest more, though, to change the system.

“We want to see more lecturers in our colleges, we want to see a better ratio between students and lecturers.

“We want to fund our education system to an equivalent level across the European Union.”

He said the Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to a number of measures designed to cushion students from the cost of college in the coming years.

“I’m delighted to say that yesterday the Government agreed that every year in advance of the Budget, I, and in due course my successors, will publish a paper showing how we can reduce the cost of education for working families.”

Mr Harris said the options are either improving the grant system, reducing fees, or a combination of both.

However, in an interview with RTE radio, Mr Harris declined to provide specific details about a mooted cut to the student contribution fee.

He insisted it is not just aspirational and the exact approach to saving students money needs to be debated.

Simon Harris
Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said the student contribution is currently too high (PA)

“I think it is just at a level that is of an austerity era,” he said.

While not giving specifics, he pledged action will be taken for students in the upcoming Budget.

“What there will be in the October Budget is a package to support students,” Mr Harris said. “We’ll look at both the grants and the fees.

“Let me be really clear in case anybody thinks I’m in any way ambiguous on this: I believe that the 3,000 euro registration fee is too high. I believe it needs to come down. I’ve said that many times.”

He rejected any suggestion of introducing a student loan scheme.

“The Government agreed yesterday and made a formal decision that student loans are off the table, that they’re not equitable.

“They burden young people with more debt when they leave college at a time they’re trying to meet lots of other pressures in life.

“They’re not fair. And, quite frankly, they also don’t work.”

