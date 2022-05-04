Labour in second place for Holyrood voting intentions, poll shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour in second place for Holyrood voting intentions, poll shows

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 10.27am Updated: May 4 2022, 5.27pm
Anas Sarwar (left) has moved into second behind Nicola Sturgeon, ahead of Douglas Ross (PA)
Labour are ahead of the Conservatives in Holyrood voting intentions, an opinion poll has found, with the SNP maintaining a comfortable lead.

The Savanta ComRes poll for The Scotsman newspaper put Anas Sarwar’s party ahead of Douglas Ross’s Tories in both constituency and list votes.

It suggests the partygate scandal has affected Conservative fortunes, as senior figures like Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson have seen falls in their popularity.

On the independence question, the poll found No on 51% and Yes on 49% when undecideds are removed.

Savanta ComRes interviewed 1,010 Scottish adults between April 26 and May 3.

Prime Minister’s Questions
The poll found Boris Johnson’s popularity had fallen (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

For Holyrood constituency voting, the SNP were on 46%, Labour on 25%, the Conservatives on 18% and the Liberal Democrats on 7%.

In the regional list vote, the SNP were on 31%, Labour on 23%, the Conservatives on 18%, the Greens on 14% and the Liberal Democrats on 10%.

Chris Hopkins, associate director at Savanta ComRes, told The Scotsman: “Labour’s large lead over the Conservatives in second place, of both the constituency and list Holyrood VIs (voting intentions), is certainly eye-catching, but as with almost everything related to Labour at the moment, it feels more like a lead more to do with the fortunes of the Conservatives than anything Labour are doing especially well.

“The Conservatives’ Westminster fortunes have taken a battering since partygate, but it appears that the cost-of-living crisis has turned Scottish voters away from the party, and with there unlikely to be any remedy to many voters’ concerns about the affordability of basic items needed to live on the horizon, it’s possible things could get worse for the Conservatives before they get better – including on Thursday in the local elections.”

The Savanta ComRes poll also found Rishi Sunak’s popularity had dropped by 26 percentage points compared to their last polling, with his favourability now sitting at minus 48%.

Boris Johnson’s net favourability was at minus 58%, having fallen by 7%.

At the weekend, a Panelbase poll for The Sunday Times put Labour ahead of the Conservatives in Westminster voting intention.

On Scottish independence, some 53% of people said they viewed First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s timetable of a referendum before the end of next year to be unlikely.

Some 49% of respondents said they would vote in favour of independence, while 51% said they would vote against, when undecided voters were removed.

Speaking on Thursday, the First Minister said: “That’s the plan I put to the Scottish people in the Holyrood election last year and was elected on and that’s the plan we will continue to work towards.

“For now, and for the next 24 hours or so, I’m going to focus on – hopefully, though, I don’t take it for granted – winning the council elections.”

