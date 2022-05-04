Kate’s old school fails to carry out safeguarding checks on new teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate’s old school fails to carry out safeguarding checks on new teachers

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 3.55pm
Marlborough College (Steve Parsons/PA)
Marlborough College (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge’s old school does not carry out necessary safeguarding checks on teachers, a watchdog has found.

An Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report on Marlborough College in Wiltshire found that recruitment checks on staff before they start working were not always carried out, The i newspaper reported.

This includes checking new teachers against barred lists for prior criminal offences, or against lists of those banned from working in schools, as well as making sure they had satisfactory references before they started work.

“When criminal record checks have been delayed the school has not always ensured that an appropriate system of supervision is in place,” the ISI said.

The Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge (Victoria Jones/PA)

It added that processes for safe recruitment were not “sufficiently robust” to protect pupils, and the school had “significant difficulty evidencing the required checks”.

“Whilst many checks were ultimately found to be in place, the processes involved were not sufficiently robust to ensure the welfare of pupils, particularly boarders,” it said.

The ISI said the school “should take immediate action to remedy deficiencies” and standards relating to leadership and management had not been met.

“The proprietor does not ensure that the leadership and management demonstrate good skills and knowledge and fulfil their responsibilities effectively, so that the other standards are consistently met and they actively promote the well-being of the pupils, including boarders. In particular, the oversight of robust recruitment processes,” it said.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Since our compliance inspection, the college has upgraded the record-keeping processes highlighted in the ISI report.

“We have been keeping our parents informed and are looking forward to an early re-inspection.”

Kate attended Marlborough College during the 1990s.

