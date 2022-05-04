Nicola Sturgeon refuses to apologise over Ferguson Marine ferry shambles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Nicola Sturgeon refuses to apologise over Ferguson Marine ferry shambles

By Press Association
May 4 2022, 5.09pm
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking on the eve of the local elections on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon was speaking on the eve of the local elections on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s First Minister has refused to apologise for delayed and over-budget ferries, citing the number of jobs created at a Government-owned shipyard.

The two ferries, the Glen Sannox and hull 802, are due to be delivered more than five years later than planned and could cost as much as £250 million compared to the original £97 million contract.

Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly been urged to apologise to islanders impacted by an aging fleet as the two vessels remain incomplete at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

When asked again to apologise for the delays by Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, the First Minister said: “I’ve made very clear that the delays, the cost overruns are deeply regrettable and I do believe that when things don’t go right in Government it is important that leaders say so – if only other Governments followed the same principle perhaps things might be a bit different.

“But I will not, and I am afraid I will not be moved from this, I will not apologise for decisions that allowed the last commercial shipbuilder on the Clyde to continue in business, that allows 400 workers to be employed there today, earning a wage, supporting their families,” she said.

“And I will not apologise for investment in new ferries because the Government is focused on ensuring that these ferries are completed as part of our overall investment in Scotland’s ferry network.”

Ms Sturgeon also rejected accusations she had lied when she claimed the yard would have gone out of business had it not been given the contract for the two ships, made by its former owner, Jim McColl.

Meanwhile, both party leaders attempted to make a last ditch attempt to secure votes in Thursday’s council elections by attacking the records of their opponents.

Mr Ross attacked the First Minister for what he described as “damning failures”, including on A&E waiting times and Scotland’s drugs deaths – after Scotland recorded 1,339 drug deaths in 2020, the highest rate in Europe.

Ms Sturgeon, however, ridiculed the Scottish Tory leader’s decision to back Prime Minister Boris Johnson after calling for his resignation due to parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, describing Mr Ross as the “cheerleader-in-chief for Boris Johnson”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier