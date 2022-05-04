Freezing tuition fees ‘will put pressure on funding for teaching’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Freezing tuition fees ‘will put pressure on funding for teaching’

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 12.04am
Nottingham University is a member of the Russell Group (Mike Egerton/PA)
Nottingham University is a member of the Russell Group (Mike Egerton/PA)

A group of universities has warned that a freeze in tuition fees will increase the pressure on funding for teaching.

The Russell Group, which represents 24 UK universities, has estimated that due to rising student demand and increasing costs alongside frozen tuition fees up to 2024/25, the average deficit per UK undergraduate taught will more than double from £1,750 in 2021/22 to around £4,000 in 2024/25, with deficits across all subjects.

It is calling for the Government to work with the sector to develop a new funding formula from 2024/2025.

Dr Tim Bradshaw, chief executive of the Russell Group, said: “We understand the challenges Government faces in balancing the public finances so welcome recent investment in high-cost subjects and capital funding.

“However, with tuition fees frozen for another two years, and costs and student demand rising, the pressure on funding for teaching will grow.

“Universities will continue to work hard and find ways of reducing that pressure so they can provide the best possible student experience, but if unaddressed over the long term, this will inevitably affect the range and quality of courses that can be offered to students at a time when we need a breadth of high-level skills to drive a sustainable recovery.

“There is an opportunity over the next two years for the sector and Government to come together and look at a new funding formula that will protect that pipeline of skills and high-quality education for the benefit of students and the wider UK economy and society.”

The group added that a previous announcement of a £300 million investment over three years into the strategic priorities grant (SPG) as well as the maintenance of the capital budget was welcomed by the sector, but warned that per-student funding will decline “significantly” by 2024-25 unless action is taken.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “This Government is investing nearly £900 million over the next three years to support high-quality teaching and world-class facilities in our universities, focusing on Stem, medicine, and degree apprenticeships that deliver real benefits for students and the economy.

“We are taking forward the biggest reforms to post-18 education in a decade, including the introduction of the lifelong loan entitlement which, from 2025, learners will be able to use on more flexible, modular higher education courses so they can train, upskill or retrain over their lifetime. We want to see universities using this as an opportunity to adapt and overhaul the kind of provision that they offer to support these ambitions.”

