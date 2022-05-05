Service sector growth slows as business confidence takes a hit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Service sector growth slows as business confidence takes a hit

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 10.25am
The report found the services sector slowed down in April as business confidence waned (Johnny Green/PA)
The report found the services sector slowed down in April as business confidence waned (Johnny Green/PA)

Confidence among bosses in the UK services sector has sunk to its lowest level in 18 months as higher prices slowed a recovery in the industry, according to new data.

The fall in confidence was due to rising costs for products and services in the sector that includes retail, hospitality and leisure services, along with customers tightening their belts, the S&P Global/CIPS business activity index said.

The report recorded a Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) score of 58.9 for the sector in April, with anything above 50 seen as a sector in growth.

But the growth was far slower than March, when the score was 62.6.

Bosses reported that inflation was hitting companies hard, including rising energy costs, fuel and wages – with many of these costs being passed on to customers.

The survey found the higher cost of doing business and the war in Ukraine was limiting the pace of expansion last month.

There was some evidence that companies continued to benefit from the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, especially with international travel returning.

Employment levels also continued to rise, marking a 14-month unbeaten run for jobs growth in the sector.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global, which compiles the survey, said: “The twin headwinds of the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine started to bite on the UK service sector during April, as evidenced by a sharp slowdown in new order growth to the lowest in the year so far.

“Worryingly, companies seem to be expecting impacts to be prolonged, with business confidence dropping to the lowest in a year-and-a-half.

“Indeed, cost pressures show little sign of abating, with inflation even accelerating in April to the strongest in almost 26 years of data collection.

“The feeding through of these cost pressures to charges for customers means that the spell of rapid inflation clearly has further to run.”

Duncan Brock, group director at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), said: “Though the headline index remained in growth territory, the services sector is showing signs of going off the boil as the drip-drip effects of the highest prices for 26 years impacted on orders and business mood.

“New contract wins rose at the slowest pace so far this year as fears about the economy started to paralyse customer confidence, and service providers reported the lowest optimism since 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

“The invasion of Ukraine exacerbated the problem of disruption and cost increases, with driver shortages, clean access to borders and higher wages and energy hikes adding to these obstacles.

“Businesses were forced to pass on costs to consumers at a similar rate, potentially reducing the pool of demand for hospitality and services in the coming months.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier