Thousands of toys delivered to Ukrainian children have helped them ‘shine’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Thousands of toys delivered to Ukrainian children have helped them ‘shine’

By Press Association
May 5 2022, 11.17am
Dimko Zhluktenko has organised the delivery of toys to thousands of children passing through or arriving at Lviv’s main railway station (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)
Dimko Zhluktenko has organised the delivery of toys to thousands of children passing through or arriving at Lviv’s main railway station (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)

A man who has organised the delivery of thousands of toys to children fleeing their homes in Ukraine said the project is helping families to “shine” and “open up”.

Dimko Zhluktenko grew up in Rivne, western Ukraine, and is helping to distribute toys to children passing through Lviv’s main railway station, which he described as a “refugee hub for literally the whole country”.

Mr Zhluktenko has raised more than 70,000 dollars (£55,000) to provide refugees with humanitarian aid and items such as stuffed toys, plastic cars and sweets to children, describing his idea as something that will make them “feel welcome” in Lviv.

“From what I’ve seen, it makes a difference,” the 23-year-old told the PA news agency.

“Sometimes I feel that people are scared to come here or sceptical.

“My idea is to have them feel welcome, to break that stupid stereotype they might have in their head and make them feel comfortable and change the perception they had of western Ukraine too.

“And especially with the parents of these kids who are like, ‘don’t talk to anyone, don’t bother’, but once they see the support that we are giving to them, they just start to shine – they open up.”

Mr Zhluktenko initially spent a lot of his own money providing humanitarian aid to refugees but soon began appealing to Twitter followers, asking for contributions by Paypal.

Dimko Zhluktenko
Dimko Zhluktenko grew up in Rivne, west Ukraine, but has experience in volunteer work (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)

One friend got in touch about a community of Ukrainians in Luxembourg who had been donated 21 pallets of toys they were willing to give to Mr Zhluktenko for his project.

“I’m privileged to be able to contribute towards Ukraine’s victory (and) at the same time, it feels frustrating, it feels sad sometimes and you’re feeling helpless,” he said.

“You have no idea whether the effort that you’re doing actually makes any difference.

“But then again, with all of the happy words from the kids and the parents that they say to me… because of that, it brings me back to reality.”

Word games, drawing books, pens, crayons, small bicycles and prams were all included in the donation of toys Mr Zhluktenko organised to be transported from Luxembourg.

Volunteers handing out toys at Lviv railway station
Volunteers at the station are on hand to distribute the toys to young refugees passing through or arriving (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)

He is using storage units to house the toys while they are distributed to children at the station, where volunteers are on hand to give each child one or two to take with them.

Mr Zhluktenko said the donations are of “huge value” to refugees who have been through a difficult time.

“Imagine you have to flee or leave your home or your friends, animals, behind,” he said.

“And you have to take a train which takes you through the whole country for 25 hours and the train is (at its) fullest.

“The very first (few) weeks, they were not limiting the amount of people that can get in, so on many of the trains they were not even able to lay down to sleep at night – they were just sitting like that for 25 hours straight.

“And sometimes trains are being delayed because of the bombing, because of the shelling.”

Toys in trolley
Many of the toys were donated to a Ukrainian community in Luxembourg, who were able to get them to Lviv for Mr Zhluktenko’s project (Dimko Zhluktenko/PA)

Mr Zhluktenko hopes to continue donating toys and begin focusing on raising money for military aid.

“The quicker Ukraine wins the war, the quicker the last children will have to be displaced and they will be able to come back to their homes,” he said.

“So if you have the cancer, you have to cure the cancer, because otherwise the issue will grow too big that you will die.

“But if you just cured the symptoms, you will obviously die – so we need to find the root cause of the issue and in our case, it’s the Russian invasion.

“(I know) that what I’m doing is actually making a difference in a positive way for Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Politics team

More from The Courier